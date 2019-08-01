Money News
ArcelorMittal cuts steel demand outlook on weak Europe

FILE PHOTO: A worker surveys the production process at the ArcelorMittal steel plant in Ghent, Belgium, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steelmaker, on Thursday revised down its forecast for global steel demand, with a sharper reduction now envisaged in Europe due to a lean automotive market.

The company also reported a second-quarter core profit (EBITDA) of $1.56 billion, slightly above its compiled consensus of $1.53 billion, but down from $1.65 billion in the first quarter and only about half its earnings of a year earlier.

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

