ArcelorMittal factory in Spain evacuated after fire

MADRID (Reuters) - A fire broke out at an ArcelorMittal factory in northern Spain on Tuesday, prompting an evacuation but causing no injuries, the world’s largest steel producer said on Twitter.

Fire services were working to put out the flames which started at the feeding belt of a coke facility at the plant in Aviles, the company said, adding the cause was unknown.

An ArcelorMittal spokesman said it was too early to say whether the fire would affect production at the plant, which has capacity to produce around five million tonnes of steel a year.