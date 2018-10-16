FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2018 / 4:44 PM / Updated an hour ago

ArcelorMittal factory in Spain evacuated after fire

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - A fire broke out at an ArcelorMittal factory in northern Spain on Tuesday, prompting an evacuation but causing no injuries, the world’s largest steel producer said on Twitter.

Fire services were working to put out the flames which started at the feeding belt of a coke facility at the plant in Aviles, the company said, adding the cause was unknown.

An ArcelorMittal spokesman said it was too early to say whether the fire would affect production at the plant, which has capacity to produce around five million tonnes of steel a year.

Reporting by Emma Pinedo, writing by Isla Binnie; Editing by Susan Fenton

