Feb 26 (Reuters) - Grain traders Archer Daniels Midland Co and Cargill on Monday announced a joint venture that will supply soybean meal and oil for customers in Egypt.

The venture, to be launched in mid-2018, will operate a soy crush facility in Borg Al-Arab in Northern Egypt.

Cargill is expanding the facility to a daily crush capacity of 6,000 metric tons from 3,000, the companies said. (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)