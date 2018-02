PARIS, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Archer Daniels Midland /Cargill:

* ADM to form joint venture with Cargill in Egypt to expand oilseed oil capacity in Cargill facility - source close to the deal tells Reuters

* The investment will lead to a significant increase in production capacity, added the source (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide Editing by Veronica Brown/Sudip Kar-Gupta)