3 days ago
ADM 2nd-qtr profit dips 2.8 pct
August 1, 2017 / 11:14 AM / 3 days ago

ADM 2nd-qtr profit dips 2.8 pct

Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co on Tuesday reported a 2.8 percent decline in second-quarter earnings, hurt by weak performance in its oilseeds processing business.

Net profit attributable to ADM fell to $276 million, or 48 cents a share in the quarter ended June 30, from $284 million, or 48 cents a share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 4.4 percent to $14.94 billion. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

