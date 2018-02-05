FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 5, 2018 / 1:11 PM / 2 days ago

Metals maker Arconic's revenue rises 10 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - U.S. specialty metals maker Arconic Inc’s revenue climbed 10.2 percent in the fourth quarter, led by higher demand for aluminum parts used in aircraft.

Arconic said on Monday net loss attributable to the company was $727 million or $1.51 per share in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $1.26 billion or $2.91 per share a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, Arconic earned 31 cents per share.

Sales rose to $3.27 billion from $2.97 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
