Argentina sent 600,000 tonnes of biodiesel to Europe -Carbio

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Argentina sent 600,000 tonnes of biodiesel to Europe from September through mid-January, after the European Union lowered import duties, according to data sent to Reuters on Monday by the country’s main biofuel group Carbio.

The EU cut anti-dumping duties in September to between 4.5 and 8.1 percent from 22 to 25.7 percent.

But the European Commission is set to launch an investigation into whether Argentine producers exporting biodiesel to the bloc are benefiting from unfair subsidies, people familiar with the case said.

In November, a Carbio analyst estimated that Argentina would ship 500,000 tonnes of biodiesel to Europe in 2018.

Biodiesel is used by itself or with petroleum-based diesel mainly as a motor fuel. (Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi; Editing by Bernadette Baum)