June 14, 2017 / 10:50 PM / 2 months ago

Argentina sells new 3-yr peso bonds tied to cenbank policy rate

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, June 14 (Reuters) - Argentina on Wednesday placed $4.723 billion in peso-denominated bonds due in 2020 paying interest linked to the central bank's policy rate, the finance ministry said in a statement.

The bank on Tuesday left the rate unchanged at 26.25 percent despite data showing slower inflation in May. Policymakers noted that expectations for inflation in 2017 and 2018 remained above target.

The government also issued $1.428 billion in U.S. dollar- denominated treasury notes in tranches of 224, 364 and 532 days.

$1 = 15.88 Argentine pesos Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi, writing by Hugh Bronstein, editing by David Gregorio

