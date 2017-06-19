FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2017 / 9:39 PM / 2 months ago

CORRECTED-Argentina plans to issue $2.6 bln more in foreign currency debt in 2017

1 Min Read

(Corrects that new total 2017 debt issuance target is $12.75 bln, not $12.65 bln)

BUENOS AIRES, June 19 (Reuters) - Argentina has another $2.6 billion in foreign currency-denominated debt to be issued before the end of the year, Finance Minister Luis Caputo told reporters on Monday after the government sold its first-ever 100-year bond.

The government is now planning to issue a total of $12.75 billion in foreign currency bonds this year, up from a previously planned $10 billion, Caputo said. (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Phil Berlowitz)

