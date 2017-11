BUENOS AIRES, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The city of Buenos Aires sold $400 million worth of peso-denominated bonds maturing in 10.25 years, a local official told Reuters.

The bonds were sold at a rate of 3.75 percentage points above the Badlar interest rate for deposits at private banks. That rate was 22.81 percent on Thursday, according to Argentina’s central bank. (Reporting by Nicolas Misculin; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)