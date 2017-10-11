FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina 'most likely' to sell euro-denominated bonds - minister
October 11, 2017 / 10:54 PM / 5 days ago

Argentina 'most likely' to sell euro-denominated bonds - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Argentine officials expect to issue $2.6 billion in bonds, “most likely” denominated in euros, by late October or early November, Finance Minister Luis Caputo said on Wednesday.

Caputo said last month Argentina would come to market with two more bond issues this year.

The country has already sold nearly $10 billion in dollar-denominated bonds so far this year, including a surprise hundred-year bond in June. It also raised 400 million Swiss francs through a March bond sale. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

