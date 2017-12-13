FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina reopens local 2020 peso denominated bond by $1.75 bln
December 13, 2017 / 12:33 PM / a day ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Argentina has reopened its local law, peso denominated “Boncer” bond by 27.35 billion pesos ($1.75 billion), the government announced in its official gazette on Wednesday.

The bond, which matures in 2020 and has an interest rate of Argentine inflation plus 2.25 percent, was also opened at the end of October for 12.60 billion pesos.

Consumer prices in Argentina rose 1.4 percent in November, according to government data released on Tuesday, bringing the national inflation rate to 21.0 percent for the first 11 months of the year.

Reporting by Hernan Nessi, writing by Hugh Bronstein Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

