Argentina says sold $9 bln in dollar bonds

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Argentina covered nearly a third of its expected 2018 financing needs by selling $9 billion in dollar bonds on Thursday, after receiving offers for $21.4 billion, the finance ministry said in a statement.

Argentina sold $1.75 billion in five-year bonds at a yield of 4.625 percent, $4.25 billion of 10-year bonds at 6 percent and $3 billion in 30-year bonds at 7 percent, the ministry said. It said the yields were the lowest in Argentina’s history. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer ; Editing by Sandra Maler)