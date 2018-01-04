FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentina says sold $9 bln in dollar bonds
Sections
Featured
Asia currencies to pare 2017 gains but growth to cushion them
Markets
Asia currencies to pare 2017 gains but growth to cushion them
Apple, researchers eye patches to solve Intel chip flaws
CYBER RISK
Apple, researchers eye patches to solve Intel chip flaws
'Game of Thrones' last season set for 2019
Entertainment
'Game of Thrones' last season set for 2019
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
January 4, 2018 / 11:00 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Argentina says sold $9 bln in dollar bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Argentina covered nearly a third of its expected 2018 financing needs by selling $9 billion in dollar bonds on Thursday, after receiving offers for $21.4 billion, the finance ministry said in a statement.

Argentina sold $1.75 billion in five-year bonds at a yield of 4.625 percent, $4.25 billion of 10-year bonds at 6 percent and $3 billion in 30-year bonds at 7 percent, the ministry said. It said the yields were the lowest in Argentina’s history. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer ; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.