Argentina to sell euro-denominated bonds on Nov. 2 -ministry official
#Markets News
October 27, 2017 / 7:45 PM / in 16 hours

Argentina to sell euro-denominated bonds on Nov. 2 -ministry official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Argentina plans to sell euro-denominated bonds next Thursday, a Finance Ministry spokeswoman told Reuters on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, Thomson Reuters publication IFR had reported that South America’s No. 2 economy had hired BBVA, Citigroup and Santander to arrange road shows for the bond sale in London on Oct. 31 and Frankfurt on Nov. 1.

Argentina is considering selling one set of bonds that would mature in four to five years and another maturing in seven to 10 years, along with the possibility of a long-dated bond, IFR reported.

The spokeswoman did not respond to a request for additional details about the bond sale.

Finance Minister Luis Caputo told reporters earlier this month that Argentina expected to issue $2.6 billion in bonds “most likely” denominated in euros in late October or early November. (Reporting by Buenos Aires newsroom; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Paul Simao)

