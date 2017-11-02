FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Argentina says euro bonds more than four times oversubscribed
#Markets News
November 2, 2017 / 8:06 PM / Updated a day ago

CORRECTED-Argentina says euro bonds more than four times oversubscribed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects total bond sale amount in paragraph 1 to 2.75 billion euros, not $2.75 billion)

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Argentina received 11.5 billion euros ($13.41 billion) in orders for three euro-denominated bonds sold on Thursday, the Finance Ministry said, with the 2.75 billion euro debt auction more than four times oversubscribed.

South America’s No. 2 economy sold 1 billion euros in 5-year bonds at a 3.375 percent interest rate, 1 billion euros in 10-year bonds at 5.25 percent, and 750 million euros in 30-year bonds at a 6.25 percent, as Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported earlier. ($1 = 0.8576 euros) (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Dan Grebler)

