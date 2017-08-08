FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina central bank keeps policy rate unchanged at 26.25 pct
August 8, 2017 / 8:41 PM / 5 days ago

Argentina central bank keeps policy rate unchanged at 26.25 pct

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank kept its benchmark seven-day interbank lending rate unchanged at 26.25 percent on Tuesday, the monetary authority said in a statement, noting that inflation expectations remained above its targets.

The central bank has held the rate steady since a hike in April. Twelve-month inflation in the greater Buenos Aires area hit 21.9 percent in June, well above its 12-17 percent target range. The government is expected to publish July inflation data on Thursday. (Reporting by Luc Cohen; editing by Grant McCool)

