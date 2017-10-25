FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former official of Argentina's Fernandez stripped of immunity
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Desperate for news, refugees tune in to 'WhatsApp radio'
Rohingya Crisis
Desperate for news, refugees tune in to 'WhatsApp radio'
Take atmospheric nuclear test threat 'literally': N.Korea official
Asia
Take atmospheric nuclear test threat 'literally': N.Korea official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oil report
October 25, 2017 / 6:01 PM / in 12 hours

Former official of Argentina's Fernandez stripped of immunity

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 25 (Reuters) - An ex-minister who served in former Argentine President Cristina Fernandez’s government was stripped of his parliamentary immunity on Wednesday, clearing the way for his arrest and marking a milestone in the country’s anti-corruption fight.

Congress voted to strip former planning minister and current lawmaker Julio De Vido of his immunity after a three-judge panel ordered his arrest as part of a probe into an alleged case of fraud.

The move means he can legally be immediately arrested. Local television showed police entering his apartment on Wednesday afternoon.

The judges said last week De Vido should be jailed to prevent him fleeing or interfering with the case.

If that happens, he would be the most powerful official from the 2007-2015 Fernandez era to be jailed. Corruption allegations have dogged her government and isolated her politically ahead of a Senate race on Oct. 22.

De Vido is under investigation in a case involving the Patagonian coal mine Rio Turbio, which prosecutors say is underproducing despite receiving multi-million dollar investments from the state. He has denied any wrongdoing.

He was in charge of running energy infrastructure projects under Fernandez, a left-leaning populist who was succeeded by business-friendly President Mauricio Macri in late 2015.

Fernandez, the subject of corruption investigations herself, has acknowledged there was likely corruption during her government but denies personal involvement.

Reporting by Cassandra Garrison, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.