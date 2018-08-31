FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 31, 2018 / 10:57 AM / Updated an hour ago

Germany hopeful Argentine economy will stabilize after IMF deal

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany welcomes a financing deal between Argentina and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and hopes the two sides will find solutions to stabilise the economic situation in the South American country, a foreign ministry spokeswoman said on Friday.

People walk by a bank in Buenos Aires’ financial district, Argentina August 30, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

“Argentina and the IMF are holding constructive talks. We assume that the IMF and Argentina will find good solutions,” the spokeswoman said during a regular government news conference.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal, editing by Thomas Escritt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
