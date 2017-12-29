IMF raises forecasts for Argentina growth, current account deficit

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday raised its outlook for Argentina’s economic growth to 2.8 percent in 2017, up from 2.5 percent seen in October, while keeping its forecast for 2018 growth steady at 2.5 percent.

In a report marking the end of an executive board meeting with the country’s government, the IMF also hiked its forecast for Argentina’s current account deficit to 4.3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2017 and 4.4 percent in 2018, up from its previous 3.6 percent and 3.7 percent deficit projections. (Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi and Luc Cohen Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)