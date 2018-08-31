FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Economic News
August 31, 2018 / 5:58 PM / Updated 25 minutes ago

World Bank offers 'strong support' for Argentina amid market turbulence

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The World Bank expressed “strong support” for Argentina on Friday, days before the government of President Mauricio Macri was set to unveil new economic measures in a bid to calm market jitters that sparked a 30 percent dive in the local currency.

People look at a currency exchange board in Buenos Aires' financial district, Argentina August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

“The World Bank expresses its strong support to Argentina in the current context of continued market turbulence,” a spokesman for the global poverty-fighting institution said. 

The World Bank plans to make $1.75 billion in previously announced commitments available to the country within the next 12 months, the spokesman said. A program to strengthen and expand support for children would be considered by the World Bank board within several weeks, he added.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.