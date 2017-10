BUENOS AIRES, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Argentina’s 2018 budget bill forecasts economic growth of 3.5 percent next year and average annual inflation of 15.7 percent, Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne told Congress on Friday.

The bill proposes a 2018 primary fiscal deficit of 3.2 percent as previously announced. But it lowered the expected 2017 deficit to 4.0 percent from 4.2 percent previously. (Reporting by Maximilian Heath and Luc Cohen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)