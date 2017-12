BUENOS AIRES, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Argentina will face higher service tariffs and anti-inflationary policies in 2018, spurring “firm monetary policy” from the central bank, Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne said on Wednesday.

He said energy tariffs would mostly be in line with inflation in 2019, however. The central bank has been raising its benchmark rate in recent months. It is now 28.75 percent. (Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Writing by Caroline Stauffer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)