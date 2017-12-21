FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina says 3rd qtr current account deficit at $8.68 bln
December 21, 2017 / 7:17 PM / 5 days ago

Argentina says 3rd qtr current account deficit at $8.68 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Argentina posted a current account deficit of $8.68 billion in the third quarter of 2017, government statistics agency Indec said on Thursday, up from a deficit of $2.9 billion in the same period last year.

The current account is the broadest measure of a country’s foreign transactions encompassing trade, services, and financial flows including interest payments. Indec also revised the second quarter 2017 deficit to $6.64 billion, up from $5.95 billion previously, and the first quarter deficit to $7.16 billion from $6.94 billion previously. (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Tom Brown)

