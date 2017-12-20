FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentina says GDP grew 4.2 pct in 3rd qtr vs year ago
Sections
Featured
Stocks may hold on to their gains
Markets Weekahead
Stocks may hold on to their gains
Mideast needs two-state solution, Pope says in Christmas message
CHRISTMAS
Mideast needs two-state solution, Pope says in Christmas message
China calls for constructive efforts to ease Korean tensions
ASIA
China calls for constructive efforts to ease Korean tensions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
December 20, 2017 / 7:15 PM / 5 days ago

Argentina says GDP grew 4.2 pct in 3rd qtr vs year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Argentina’s gross domestic product grew 4.2 percent in the third quarter compared with the same period last year and expanded by 0.9 percent versus the second quarter of 2017, the government’s Indec statistics agency said on Wednesday.

The government expects the economy to grow around 3 percent this year following a 2.2 percent contraction in 2016. Annual growth above 3 percent could trigger a payout of growth-linked debt instruments known as GDP warrants. (Reporting by Luc Cohen, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.