LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring exposure to Argentina in the credit default swaps market fell on Monday to the lowest level in nearly seven weeks after a legislative primary vote was seen as favoring business-friendly President Mauricio Macri's reform effort.

Data from IHS Markit showed five-year CDS for Argentina down 18 basis points to 313 bps, after closing at 331 bps on Friday. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Sujata Rao)