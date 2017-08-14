Argentina primary midterm results give 'momentum' to government reforms-Fitch

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Argentina’s business-friendly government coalition’s strong performance in Sunday’s primary election for October’s legislative midterm should provide momentum for its reform agenda, the head of Fitch’s sovereign rating group said.

“We’ll interpret it broadly speaking with a positive perspective,” James McCormack, global head of Fitch’s sovereign and supranational group, said in an interview on Monday.

“The government is still in a coalition and requires the support of other parties. That won’t be changing, but maybe it gives that coalition a little more impetus, a little bit more momentum.” (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Bernadette Baum)