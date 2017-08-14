Argentine peso strengthens after mid-term primary election

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Argentina’s peso opened 2.37 pct stronger at 17.26 per dollar on Monday after a mid-term legislative primary election was seen as favoring business friendly President Mauricio Macri’s reform effort.

With 95.68 percent of polling stations counted in crucial Buenos Aires province, Macri’s favored candidate had 34.19 percent of votes for a Senate seat compared to 34.11 percent for former populist leader Cristina Fernandez, who had been expected to win. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer)