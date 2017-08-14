FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentine peso strengthens after mid-term primary election
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Microfinance goes mainstream
Breakingviews
Microfinance goes mainstream
Trump hostility set to deepen Iran power struggles
Middle East
Trump hostility set to deepen Iran power struggles
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 14, 2017 / 1:18 PM / 2 months ago

Argentine peso strengthens after mid-term primary election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Argentina’s peso opened 2.37 pct stronger at 17.26 per dollar on Monday after a mid-term legislative primary election was seen as favoring business friendly President Mauricio Macri’s reform effort.

With 95.68 percent of polling stations counted in crucial Buenos Aires province, Macri’s favored candidate had 34.19 percent of votes for a Senate seat compared to 34.11 percent for former populist leader Cristina Fernandez, who had been expected to win. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.