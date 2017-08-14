Early results show Argentina's Fernandez behind in Senate primary

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Argentine President Mauricio Macri’s preferred candidate was leading former President Cristina Fernandez in Sunday’s primary election for a key Senate seat, preliminary official results showed.

With 10.46 percent of polling stations counted for the Senate race in Buenos Aires province, home to nearly 40 percent of the country’s electorate, former Education Minister Esteban Bullrich had 37.01 percent of the vote, compared with 31.38 percent for Fernandez. (Reporting by Luc Cohen, Nicolas Misculin and Maximiliano Rizzi; Editing by Chris Reese)