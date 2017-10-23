FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
October 23, 2017 / 3:43 AM / 2 days ago

Macri ally leads Argentina Senate race against former president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentine President Mauricio Macri’s preferred candidate was leading former President Cristina Fernandez in an election for a Senate seat in Buenos Aires province, with 24.5 percent of polling booths counted.

Argentina's President Mauricio Macri speaks at their campaign headquarters in Buenos Aires, Argentina October 22, 2017. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Esteban Bullrich, Macri’s former education minister, had 42.9 percent of the vote counted compared with 35.9 percent for Fernandez in the province that is home to nearly 40 percent of voters.

Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi and Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
