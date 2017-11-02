FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentina ends rule on repatriation of local firms' export revenues
Sections
Featured
Long lines for iPhone X help push shares to record high
Apple
Long lines for iPhone X help push shares to record high
Movie Review: Ittefaq
Bollywood
Movie Review: Ittefaq
Fake meat, free markets ease North Koreans' hunger
Recipe for Survival
Fake meat, free markets ease North Koreans' hunger
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
November 2, 2017 / 1:50 PM / a day ago

Argentina ends rule on repatriation of local firms' export revenues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Argentina has scrapped a long-standing regulation requiring local companies’ export revenues to be repatriated, according to a government decree published on Thursday.

The move is part of President Mauricio Macri’s free-markets reform agenda. Since taking office in late 2015 Macri has lowered foreign exchange controls while reducing grains export taxes and corporate income taxes.

The decree, published in the government’s official gazette, said ending the rule was needed to improve the competitiveness of Argentine exports, make financing conditions more flexible and improve financial predictability. (Reporting by Hernan Nessi, writing by Hugh Bronstein; editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.