FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 days ago
Argentina primary fiscal deficit 1.5 pct of GDP in first half of 2017
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
July 19, 2017 / 5:34 PM / 21 days ago

Argentina primary fiscal deficit 1.5 pct of GDP in first half of 2017

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, July 19 (Reuters) - Argentina posted a primary fiscal deficit of 144.286 billion pesos ($8.36 billion), or 1.5 percent of GDP, in the first half of 2017, Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne said on Wednesday, beating the government's target for a gap of 2 percent of GDP.

The primary fiscal deficit was 102.942 billion pesos in the second quarter, compared with 41.344 billion pesos in the first quarter. In June, Argentina posted a primary fiscal deficit of 57.039 billion pesos, compared with 27.239 billion pesos in May. ($1 = 17.2600 Argentine pesos) (Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.