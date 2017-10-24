FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina posts primary deficit of 3.2 pct of GDP in first 9 months
October 24, 2017 / 2:20 PM / in 16 hours

Argentina posts primary deficit of 3.2 pct of GDP in first 9 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Argentina’s primary fiscal deficit was 222.379 billion pesos($12.83 billion) through the first nine months of 2017, or 2.2 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), the Treasury Ministry said on Tuesday.

That was lower than the Ministry’s target for a deficit of 3.2 percent of GDP through the first three quarters of the year. The primary fiscal deficit in the month of September was 31.353 billion pesos, 15 percent lower than the same month last year. ($1 = 17.33 Argentine pesos at end of September) (Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

