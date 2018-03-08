FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2018 / 9:26 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Argentina central bank sells $123 million after peso hits record low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, March 8 (Reuters) - Argentina’s central bank said it sold $123 million in the spot market on Thursday, its third intervention this week, after the peso currency hit a record intra-day low at 20.45 per U.S. dollar.

That sale was larger in volume than its two earlier interventions, and traders said this time the bank sold at various moments throughout the session. The peso rebounded to close up 0.2 percent at 20.35 per dollar. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola and Luc Cohen; editing by Diane Craft)

