2 months ago
Argentina 12-month inflation to be below 25 pct in May -central bank chief
June 6, 2017 / 5:16 PM / 2 months ago

Argentina 12-month inflation to be below 25 pct in May -central bank chief

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, June 6 (Reuters) - Argentina's 12-month inflation rate will be below 25 percent in May and fall to 21 percent or 22 percent by July, central bank President Federico Sturzenegger said on Tuesday.

Government statistics agency Indec is expected to publish May inflation data on Thursday. Twelve-month inflation in April was 27.5 percent. The central bank is targeting inflation of 12-17 percent for full-year 2017, though analysts see it substantially higher at 21.6 percent. (Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Writing by Luc Cohen; editing by Diane Craft)

