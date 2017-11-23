FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Argentina inflation likely to end 2017 above 21 pct -minister
Sections
Featured
Freed Pakistani militant Saeed rails against India, ex-PM Sharif
South Asia
Freed Pakistani militant Saeed rails against India, ex-PM Sharif
Covering Mugabe - 'You're the one who says I'm dying?'
Zimbabwe
Covering Mugabe - 'You're the one who says I'm dying?'
Businesses look bullish about the road ahead
Global Economy
Businesses look bullish about the road ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
November 23, 2017 / 10:47 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Argentina inflation likely to end 2017 above 21 pct -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds quote, comments about planned debt issuance)

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Argentina’s inflation rate will likely end the year above 21 percent, Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne told reporters on Thursday.

The government previously estimated that consumer prices in Latin America’s third-biggest economy would rise 21 percent in 2017.

“Inflation is falling,” Dujovne told a news conference. “Last year, we had inflation of about 37 percent. It will be much less this year and much lower still in the year ahead.”

The minister also said 2018 was the last year in which the government planned to issue “significant amounts” of foreign debt.

He did not provide details on Argentina’s planned borrowing.

“As long as the deficit is falling, we will have to issue less debt each year,” he said.

The government expects a fiscal shortfall of 4.0 percent of gross domestic product this year, 3.2 percent in 2018, 2.2 percent in 2019 and 1.2 percent in 2020.

Reporting by Eliana Raszewski, Writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Susan Thomas and Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.