FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentina Congress passes pension reform after protests, clashes
Sections
Featured
Full Brexit in January 2021 as EU sets transition deadline
WORLD
Full Brexit in January 2021 as EU sets transition deadline
Offshore oil searches back in fashion - just not in Asia
Oil Exploration
Offshore oil searches back in fashion - just not in Asia
Broad not up to it, Cook has 'scars', says Australia's Johnson
CRICKET
Broad not up to it, Cook has 'scars', says Australia's Johnson
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 19, 2017 / 11:18 AM / a day ago

Argentina Congress passes pension reform after protests, clashes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Argentina’s Congress passed a reform to the pension system early on Tuesday, after days of demonstrations by the bill’s opponents and violent clashes between protesters and police gripped the South American country.

The reform, which is crucial to President Mauricio Macri’s efforts to slash the fiscal deficit and attract investment, changes the formula used to calculate benefits by linking them to consumer prices at a time of lower inflation expectations.

It passed the lower chamber of deputies after an all-night debate session by a vote of 128-116, with two abstentions. The Senate had approved the proposal last month.

The measure has generated fierce criticism from opposition lawmakers and labor unions, who say it will hurt retirees. It was initially slated for debate last Thursday, but the session was suspended after police fired rubber bullets and tear gas at demonstrators outside the capitol.

Macri then promised to decree a one-time bonus payment to the neediest retirees, and the government said pensions would rise by 5 percentage points above inflation in 2018.

But that did not win over demonstrators who took to the streets of the capital Buenos Aires and around the country late on Monday, banging pots and pans and blaring car horns.

Earlier on Monday, protesters outside the capitol threw stones at police, who responded with tear gas and water cannons, while the country’s main union called a 24-hour general strike.

Macri’s market-friendly Cambiemos, or “Let’s Change”, coalition does not have a majority in either house of Congress, even after a strong performance in legislative midterm elections in October. But he managed to cobble together enough votes for the pension reform to pass.

Until now, pension payments had increased in line with tax income and wage hikes, which economists said harmed efforts to slash the fiscal deficit.

Reporting by Luc Cohen and Nicolas Misculin; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.