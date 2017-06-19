Argentina army says its website hacked with images supporting Islamic State

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina's army said on Monday that its website was hacked and images purported to be of members of the Islamic State militant group were posted on it.

"This is a threat. ISIS is in Argentina and you will hear from us soon," said the page, which was seen by Reuters. Pictures of people dressed in black were posted on the site for about 20 minutes before the army took it down.

Argentina's army was unsure who had hacked the website and was investigating, said spokeswoman Dolores San Martin, who works in the army's communications department in Buenos Aires.

The websites for the air force and navy were not affected.

The Ministry of Defense did not immediately respond to a request for comment.