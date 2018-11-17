Discovered Argentine sub imploded below surface - defense ministry

FILE PHOTO: The Argentine military submarine ARA San Juan and crew are seen leaving the port of Buenos Aires, Argentina June 2, 2014. Picture taken on June 2, 2014. Argentine Navy/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - An Argentine submarine that disappeared one year ago was found “imploded” 907 meters (2,975 feet) below the ocean surface, Argentina’s defense ministry said at a news conference on Saturday, hours after the government announced the discovery of the missing sub.

The defense ministry also said it could “neither confirm nor deny” if the discovered submarine could be recovered until more information was known.