Argentina fires head of navy after submarine tragedy

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina fired the head of its navy a month after a submarine disappeared in the South Atlantic with 44 crew members onboard, a government spokesman said on Saturday.
Local paper La Nacion had reported earlier, citing anonymous sources, that Navy Admiral Marcelo Eduardo Hipólito Srur was let go by the defense minister. The ARA San Juan submarine has not been located and is thought to have exploded.
Reporting by Nicolas Misculin; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn