FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentina announces five-year tax reform plan
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
U.S. pursues direct diplomacy despite Trump rejection
Exclusive
North Korea
U.S. pursues direct diplomacy despite Trump rejection
U.S. senators hammer Facebook for power over elections
technology
U.S. senators hammer Facebook for power over elections
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
October 31, 2017 / 7:37 PM / Updated 9 hours ago

Argentina announces five-year tax reform plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Argentina’s Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne announced on Tuesday a five-year tax reform plan, including lowering corporate income taxes to 25 percent from 35 percent and slashing employer social security taxes, to be sent to Congress in the coming days.

The reform adds a 15 percent capital gains tax on profits from foreign currency instruments and 5 percent on peso fixed income instruments, Dujovne said. He said the reform would increase economic growth by 0.5 percent per year for at least five years. (Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Writing by Luc Cohen and Caroline Stauffer; editing by Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.