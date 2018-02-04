Tillerson says considers Venezuela oil sale restrictions, sanctions

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Sunday that the United States is continuing to consider restricting the sale of oil from Venezuela and that officials are analyzing the impact of potential oil sanctions on business interests.

Venezuela’s crude oil sales to the United States in 2017 were the lowest since 1991, according to Thomson Reuters trade flows data, hurt by U.S. financial sanctions on the OPEC nation. (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)