Goldman Sachs, Trinity Investments and Icelandic funds buy 5.3 pct stake in Arion Banki

COPENHAGEN, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Arion Bank said in a statement:

* Arion Bank and Kaupthing announced on Tuesday the results of a private placement of shares in Arion Bank owned via Kaupthing’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Kaupskil

* The buyers are a number of funds managed by four domestic fund management companies along with two of the existing international shareholders, Trinity Investments (Attestor Capital LLP) and Goldman Sachs

* The total size of the transaction is 5.34 percent of the issued shares in Arion Bank. Domestic funds acquire 2.54 percent and the existing shareholders 2.8 percent

