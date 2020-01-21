Mother arrested on suspicion of killing her three young children

PHOENIX (Reuters) - A 22-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of killing her three young children, city police said, after the bodies were found inside her south Phoenix home.

The woman, whose name was not immediately released, was taken into custody by Phoenix police early on Tuesday after admitting that she harmed the children, said Sergeant Mercedes Fortune of the Phoenix Police Department.

The bodies of a 7-month-old girl, 2-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy were found in the living room of the residence, Fortune said. Cause of death was still to be determined, but authorities said earlier there were no obvious signs of trauma.

The woman was being booked into county jail on three counts of first-degree murder. It was not immediately clear if she had an attorney.

Police said they were called to the home on Monday night after responding to an emergency call from a relative inside. Responders found the three children unresponsive, and were unable to resuscitate them. The three children were pronounced dead at the scene.

Fortune said investigators are still interviewing the 30-year-old father and the 49-year-old relative, who also lives at the home. She said the family recently moved to Arizona from Oklahoma.