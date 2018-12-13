Tied election to be broken for Arkansas candidate twice too late to vote

(Reuters) - A rookie city council candidate who twice showed up too late to vote in his own election in Hoxie, Arkansas - resulting in a tie set to be broken on Thursday by a game of chance - has some advice.

“It doesn’t matter what you’re doing - get out there and vote!” said Cliff Farmer, whose 223-223 tie with incumbent City Council Member Becky Linebaugh will be decided by dice, cards or a coin toss at 11 a.m. local time (1700 GMT) at the Lawrence County Courthouse in Walnut Ridge.

Farmer, 33, a manager at a lumber yard, faced a run-off on Dec. 4 after none of three alderman candidates in the Nov. 6 election got a majority of the vote in Hoxie, a town of about 2,700 people located 120 miles (193 km) northeast of Little Rock.

He has himself to blame for the predicament, after bad planning twice prevented him from making it to his local polling place in time to cast a ballot. The first time he tried to vote early on Nov. 29 after his work day ended but didn’t arrive until 6 p.m., when the courthouse had already closed.

The second time, he was returning from a Florida business trip on Dec. 4, the Arkansas runoff election day, and he planned to vote after his plane arrived in Memphis, Tennessee at 6:30 p.m. local time. Memphis is 80 miles (129 km) from Hoxie, and Arkansas polls statewide were scheduled to close at 7:30 p.m..

His rival did cast a ballot.

“It wasn’t that I didn’t care - I tried,” Farmer said.

The tie will be broken by rolling dice, drawing a playing card or flipping a coin, said Lawrence County Clerk Tina Stowers, who noted that local law allows for a wide range of options, some of which are outdated: “It could be a duel on the lawn.”