Armenia February deflation at 0.5 pct m/m - statistics service

YEREVAN, March 5 (Reuters) - Armenia's consumer price index fell 0.5 percent in February in month-on-month terms, but rose by 3.3 percent year-on-year, the National Statistics Service said on Monday. That compares with a rise in the CPI of 2.7 percent in January in month-on-month terms and of 2.7 percent in year-on-year terms as well, the service said. Following is a table for the Armenia's Consumer Price Index: Feb 18 Jan 18 Feb 17 to previous month -0.5 +2.7 -0.9 to previous year +3.3 +2.7 -0.2 (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Editing by Andrew Osborn)