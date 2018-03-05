FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 5, 2018 / 12:04 PM / in a day

Armenia February deflation at 0.5 pct m/m - statistics service

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    YEREVAN, March 5 (Reuters) - Armenia's consumer price index
fell 0.5 percent in February in month-on-month terms, but rose
by 3.3 percent year-on-year, the National Statistics Service
said on Monday.
    That compares with a rise in the CPI of 2.7 percent in
January in month-on-month terms and of 2.7 percent in
year-on-year terms as well, the service said.
    
    Following is a table for the Armenia's Consumer Price Index:
                     Feb 18    Jan 18     Feb 17
 to previous month    -0.5      +2.7      -0.9
 to previous year     +3.3      +2.7      -0.2
 
 (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
