May 2, 2018 / 11:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

Armenia's parliament to hold fresh vote for PM on May 8

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Armenia’s parliament will hold another vote for the post of prime minister on May 8, its press service said on Wednesday, after a vote on Tuesday failed to secure a majority for opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan.

Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan attends a rally after his bid to be interim prime minister was blocked by the parliament in Yerevan, Armenia May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Pashinyan was the only candidate in the election, which followed weeks of protests in the country’s capital Yerevan. He has since called for a nationwide campaign of civil disobedience.

Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Christian Lowe

