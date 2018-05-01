FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
May 1, 2018 / 6:05 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Armenian protest leader calls for national civil disobedience

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Armenian protest leader Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday called on his supporters to launch a nationwide campaign of civil disobedience after the ruling party blocked his bid in parliament to become prime minister.

Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan waves to his supporters at a rally in Yerevan, Armenia April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Pashinyan, addressing tens of thousands of supporters in a square in the Armenian capital, said that starting from Wednesday morning, his supporters would launch a general strike and block roads, railways stations and airports.

He said the protest would be peaceful, and called on police to put down their shields and join his movement.

Reporting by Margarita Antidze and Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Christian Lowe; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.