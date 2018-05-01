Armenian protest leader calls for national civil disobedience

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Armenian protest leader Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday called on his supporters to launch a nationwide campaign of civil disobedience after the ruling party blocked his bid in parliament to become prime minister.

Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan waves to his supporters at a rally in Yerevan, Armenia April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Pashinyan, addressing tens of thousands of supporters in a square in the Armenian capital, said that starting from Wednesday morning, his supporters would launch a general strike and block roads, railways stations and airports.

He said the protest would be peaceful, and called on police to put down their shields and join his movement.