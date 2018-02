YEREVAN, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Armenia’s central bank said on Tuesday it had decided to keep its key refinancing rate unchanged at 6 percent.

Consumer prices in Armenia rose by 2.7 percent in January month-on-month compared with 1.5 percent in December 2017, and by 2.7 percent in year-on-year terms as well. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; writing by Margarita Antidze; editing by Polina Ivanova)