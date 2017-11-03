Broadcasting towers group Arqiva postpones planned $2 bln London IPO

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - British broadcast and mobile masts company Arqiva said on Friday that it had pulled plans to raise about 1.5 billion pounds ($2 billion) from what would have been the biggest stock market float in London this year.

The company, which had tried to sell itself before announcing its initial public offering plans (IPO) on Oct. 23, said that it had postponed the float after its board and shareholders had “decided that pursuing a listing in this period of IPO market uncertainty is not in the interests of the company and its stakeholders”.

It said it would “revisit” the float when IPO market conditions improve. (Reporting by Ben Martin; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)