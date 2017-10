LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - British broadcast and mobile masts company Arqiva will list at least a quarter of its shares in a 1.5 billion pound ($1.98 billion) initial public offering (IPO) in London, it said on Monday.

The company will use the proceeds from the listing, expected in November, to pay down its debt. Arqiva’s owners had been also exploring a sale of the company, but are now pushing ahead with an IPO. ($1 = 0.7567 pounds) (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)